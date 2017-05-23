With FaceAware, Spark lifts off from your hand by recognizing your face.1 It takes off and hovers in place within seconds of powering on.
Take amazing aerial photos using just hand gestures, without a remote controller or mobile device.1
Intelligent Flight Modes and intuitive controls help you create cinematic aerial videos with just a few taps.
The DJI GO 4 app features automatic editing templates and an array of filters. Quickly edit videos and share them straight to social media.
Let Spark take professional shots for you. QuickShots help you shoot amazing footage with cinematic composition.
Ascend with the camera pointing downward.
Fly backward and upward, with the camera locked on your subject.
Circle around your target.
Fly upward, spiraling around your subject.
In TapFly mode, just envision your shot and Spark captures it for you. Tap your phone screen and Spark, using vision technology, flies in the direction of your tap or exactly where you tapped while actively sensing obstacles. Capture shot after shot with just your fingertips.
Tap the screen and fly to that spot while maintaining altitude.
Keep flying in the direction you tap on the screen.
With ActiveTrack, Spark automatically recognizes objects of different shapes and sizes then tracks them according to what they are and how fast they move. This makes tracking much easier and more reliable.
Track your target from in front or behind, or even circle around it.
Follow your subject from a fixed perspective.
Deep learning gesture recognition allows you to take selfies with simple hand motions. With PalmControl mode, control Spark’s movement by hand. If you want, leave your remote controller and phone at home.
Raise your arms, wave your hand, or make a frame with your fingers to maneuver Spark and shoot photos.
Spark can follow your hand movements or even take off and land on your palm.1
High-Performance Camera
Mechanical Gimbal Stabilization
Spark's 2-axis mechanical gimbal and UltraSmooth technology dramatically reduce shake and rolling shutter effect, keeping shots stable and detailed.
Powerful Lens
All Spark images are consistently sharp and vivid with very little color aberration and distortion. Spark's camera has an f/2.6 wide-angle lens with a 25 mm equivalent focal length. Five elements are arranged into a single group that fit into a compressed frame.
1/2.3" Sensor
Small and compact, Spark's camera features a 1/2.3 inch CMOS sensor, allowing you to shoot stabilized video at 1080p and stills at 12 MP. Larger pixels mean Spark is acutely sensitive to light and records colors precisely.
* Effective Pixel Area
Multiple Shooting Modes
Spark adopts all previous DJI drone shooting modes while adding two new modes: Pano and ShallowFocus.
Spark shoots horizontal or vertical panoramas by automatically adjusting its gimbal and heading.
3D vision technology helps capture photos with a shallow depth of field.
Flight Performance
kph
Powerful Propulsion2
km
HD Wi-Fi Video Transmission3
min
Max Flight Time4
Immersive Experience5
Powerful Propulsion
With its aerodynamic, lightweight, and slick design, Spark soars through the air with minimal wind resistance. The gimbal and camera are flush with the aircraft, significantly increasing stability. Powerful propulsion offers steady flight in strong winds at up to 31 mph (50 kph) in Sport Mode.2 And an advanced flight control system means flying Spark is fun and intuitive.
HD Wi-Fi Video Transmission
Innovative HD Wi-Fi technology allows for 720p real-time video transmission from up to 1.2 mi (2 km) away.3
Stay in the Air
Even with all of Spark's intelligent features, flight time isn't compromised. Fly for up to 16 minutes with a fully-charged battery, capturing more footage.4
FPV Flight
Switch to Sport Mode and unleash Spark's speed potential. Sport Mode sets the gimbal mode to FPV by default, so the camera moves with you as you fly. For an upgraded FPV experience, pick up a pair of DJI Goggles and see a different world.5
Flight Safety
FlightAutonomy
Return to Home
Flight Protection
Intelligent Battery
FlightAutonomy
Spark's FlightAutonomy system includes the main camera, vision positioning system (VPS), 3D sensing system, dual-band GPS, high-precision inertial measurement unit, and 24 powerful computing cores. This allows Spark to hover accurately anywhere with VPS assistance at up to 98 ft (30 m), sense obstacles from up to 16 ft (5 m) away, and land safely.
Return to Home
Like all recent DJI drones, Spark can return to its home point automatically with sufficient GPS signal. If the battery gets too low, connection is lost, or you hit the Return to Home (RTH) button, Spark flies back to the preset home point while sensing obstacles in its path. Spark’s downward-facing camera captures images of the area surrounding the home point and references these images during RTH for a safe landing.
Flight Protection
DJI’s GEO system lets you know where drone flights may raise safety or security concerns, such as near airports or stadiums. This provides the information needed to fly Spark safely and responsibly.Learn More
Intelligent Flight Battery
Spark uses a high energy density LiPo battery for optimal performance. 12 intelligent protection functions help deliver safe flight. Additionally, Spark’s battery estimates remaining flight time, letting you know when to land in real time.
1. Propeller guards are recommended when using these functions.
2. Remote controller (optional accessory) required.
3. Unobstructed, free of interference, with remote controller when FCC compliant.
4. Estimated flight time is based on flying in windless conditions at a constant speed of 12.4 mph (20 kph). Actual flight times may vary depending on your environment.
5. Remote controller required; DJI Goggles compatibility coming soon.